No One Had More Fun at the U.S. Open Than Joe Jonas

Joe Jonas has been having the time of his life at the 2018 U.S. Open.

The DNCE frontman was spotted having a blast at the tennis event in Flushing Meadows on multiple occasions over the Labor Day weekend. Jonas and his fiancée, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner, kicked off the holiday weekend at the U.S. Open, where they were spotted making out in their seats at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

The couple was having such a good time on Friday, they decided to have some fun with the paparazzi. At one point in the night, Turner appeared to stuff a seat cushion inside her suit jacket, making it look like she had a baby bump.