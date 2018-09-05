Carrie Underwood Previews Sunday Night Football Song "Game On"

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Wed., Sep. 5, 2018 5:00 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

"Game on!"

E! News just gave Carrie Underwood fans a first look at the making of "Game On," the new opener for NBC Sunday Night Football. "It is an honor to be back for my sixth year with Sunday Night Football. We just felt like it was time to maybe switch it up. I got together with a couple of incredible co-writers: Chris DeStefano and Brett James. It was written specifically for Sunday Night Football," the country singer says in the video, "and I feel like it's such a great hype song!"

Underwood's opener will premiere this Sunday at 7 p.m. ET on NBC, when the Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. It follows Thursday's NFL Kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, where the Atlanta Falcons will take on 2017 Super Bowl champions the Philadelphia Eagles.

"People love Sunday Night Football," Underwood says. "There's excitement and drama!"

Photos

Celebrity Football Fans

The opener was filmed on location in Dallas, Minnesota, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Seattle and other major cities. Keep an eye out for Cris Collinsworth, Al Michaels and Michele Tafoya, as well as Super Bowl champs Fletcher Cox, Zach Ertz, Lane Johnson and Carson Wentz. "This season we have a new song, a new approach and new locations," director Tripp Dixon explains. "Carrie brought us a new song, and it inspired us to get out of the sound stage."

"Game On" replaces "Oh Sunday Night" as the opening theme.

Sunday Night Football games will be available to live-stream on NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports App, via connected TVs, desktops, tablets and—for the first time ever—mobile devices.

(E! and NBC are both members of the NBCUniversal family.)

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Carrie Underwood , Football , NFL , NBC , Music , Sports , Entertainment , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Kanye West Apologizes to Drake Amid Their Feud

Sugarland, Kristian Bush, Jennifer Nettles, 2018 CMT Music Awards

2018 PCAs: See the Musical Groups and Collaborations Nominees, Including Migos, Sugarland & More!

Taylor Swift, Reputation Tour

Check out the 2018 PCAs Female Music Artist Nominees, Including Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Taylor Swift

Drake, Kendrick Lamar

Drake, Jay-Z and Keith Urban Are Just a Few of the Fab Male Artists Nominated for 2018 People's Choice Awards: See the Rest Here!

Tracee Ellis Ross, American Music Awards 2017, AMAs

Tracee Ellis Ross Returning to Host 2018 American Music Awards

Beyonce's Birthday: Celebrating Her Best Year Yet!

Reik Talks "Amigos Con Derechos" Collab With Maluma

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.