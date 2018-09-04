Lindsay Lohan Wants Fans to "Do the Lilo" After Her Dance Moves Go Viral

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 9:43 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Is Lindsay Lohan the new Queen Bee of the dancing memes?

Over Labor Day weekend, a video of the Mean Girls star started spreading on social media. In the clip, the actress appeared to be living her best life at her new Lohan Beach House club on the Greek island of Mykonos.

What came next was a video of Lindsay busting some signature moves that didn't go unnoticed.

As fans and even a few famous faces decided to recreate the video, Lindsay decided to have some fun and start a movement.

"#DoTheLilo," she wrote on Instagram while sharing Laura Slater's original video of the dance moves. "#Dance." Dina Lohan would later comment, "That's my lil dancer. Love."

Photos

Party Pics: Global

The viral moment comes just a couple of months after MTV announced its new reality series with Lindsay. Tentatively titled Lohan Beach Club, the series is set to debut in 2019 and will take place at the Lohan Beach House.

"The exclusive seaside destination will serve as a backdrop for the series, and features luxury spa amenities, a renowned restaurant and a transformative day and nightclub poised to redefine the Mykonos experience," MTV said in a release.

As for the Lohan Beach House, it's the actress' third business venture in the Greek Islands. She also has Lohan Nightclubs in Athens and Lohan Beach House Rhodes in Greece.

In other words, this woman is surrounded by music and dance moves.

So what are you waiting for? Bust a move and #DoTheLilo now! 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Lindsay Lohan , Viral Video , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's NYFW Street Style Is Fall Wardrobe Goals

Kristen Stewart, amfAR, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

Kristen Stewart Talks Sexuality: "Ambiguity Is My Favorite Thing Ever"

Colton Underwood, The Bachelor

Colton Underwood's Inevitable and Impressive Journey to Become the Next Bachelor

Law and Order: SVU

Law and Order: Hate Crimes Unit Coming to NBC as SVU Spinoff From Dick Wolf and Warren Leight

Why Colton Underwood Was Chosen as the New "Bachelor"

Giuliana Rancic, Duke

Celebrate Giuliana Rancic's Return to E! News With Some of Her Sweetest Moments With Son Duke

Selena Gomez Breaks Her Silence on Demi Lovato's Relapse

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.