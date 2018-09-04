Tina Knowles Celebrates Beyoncé's 37th Birthday With an Adorable Baby Photo

by Jess Cohen | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 9:29 AM
Happy birthday, Beyoncé! The superstar singer is celebrating her 37th birthday today.
In honor of her special day, Bey's mom Tina Knowles took to Instagram to send her eldest daughter a message and share an adorable baby photo. "Happy Birthday to the nicest , owner of the most beautiful, generous , loving hearts ever !!!! Brilliant too!" Tina wrote. "Always thinking , planning, analyzing, strategizing , how you can make everything you touch better!"
Talking about the baby picture, Tina shared, "On this day you were 4 months old and i couldn't even control the excitement and pride and the all encompassing love i felt for you , my first born ❤️ I made a vow to love and cherish you everyday . For the rest of my life!"
"Sometimes i can't believe out of all the incredible people in the world i was chosen by God to be your mom❤️!" Tina continued. "The day that you and your sister entered this world were the two best days of my life , hands down !! It is a privilege to have carried you two in this body ❤️ Enjoy your B-Day !!! No one deserves it more !! I love you Mom."
Bey and husband Jay-Z have been on the move for the past couple of months, performing all over the world on their On the Run II stadium tour. The couple is currently enjoying a little break in their tour, the perfect time to celebrate Bey's birthday.
“Ham and eggs “ NO hands and eggs ! My grandbaby pranked me !!
Tina also took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a video of her granddaughter Blue Ivy playing a breakfast prank on her. As she started to eat her eggs, Tina noticed little plastic HANDS in her food!
