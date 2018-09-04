Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders Are Back in Action on the Set of Spider-Man: Far From Home

Jon Watts is directing the movie, from a script by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but at least part of the film will take place in the U.K., where principal photography began in July. In a recent interview with io9, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, "It's summer vacation. I think he's going to Europe with his friends." Just last month on Instagram, Holland promised, "I can already tell you it's gonna be awesome."

This week, Holland will also spend time with the winner of his Crowdrise campaign, benefitting The Brothers Trust. "We are going to put you up in a West End hotel for three days. We're going to go give you $1,000 spending money. You're going to get to hang out on set for a day with me. I'll give you a signed photo. You can see the whole process—the hair, the makeup, the costume, the filming, everything," the 22-year-old actor said in a promo video. "It's going to be amazing."