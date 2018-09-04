Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders Are Back in Action on the Set of Spider-Man: Far From Home

by Zach Johnson | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 9:05 AM

Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders

Are your Spidey senses tingling, Marvel fans?

Samuel L. Jackson and Cobie Smulders reported for duty in London Tuesday to shoot scenes for Sony Pictures' upcoming summer blockbuster Spider-Man: Far From Home. Vulture first reported Aug. 7 that the two actors would be reprising their roles as Nick Fury and Maria Hill, respectively, although a rep for the movie studio did not comment on their casting at the time.

Jackson and Smulders, whose characters were last seen in a post-credits scene for Avengers: Infinity War, join previously announced cast members Jacob Batalon, Jake Gyllenhaal, Michael Keaton, Tony Revolori, Tom Holland, Maris Tomei and Zendaya. Given that their characters turned into dust—as did Holland's Peter Parker—the timeline for the next Spider-Man film is murky. But first, Jackson's character will appear in the 1990s-set Captain Marvel, out in March.

Spider-Man: Homecoming will swing into theaters July 5, 2019.

Jon Watts is directing the movie, from a script by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein. Plot details are being kept under wraps, but at least part of the film will take place in the U.K., where principal photography began in July. In a recent interview with io9, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said, "It's summer vacation. I think he's going to Europe with his friends." Just last month on Instagram, Holland promised, "I can already tell you it's gonna be awesome."

This week, Holland will also spend time with the winner of his Crowdrise campaign, benefitting The Brothers Trust. "We are going to put you up in a West End hotel for three days. We're going to go give you $1,000 spending money. You're going to get to hang out on set for a day with me. I'll give you a signed photo. You can see the whole process—the hair, the makeup, the costume, the filming, everything," the 22-year-old actor said in a promo video. "It's going to be amazing."

