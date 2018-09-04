Victoria Beckham Honors Her Spice Girls Past in Hilarious Vogue Video

Victoria Beckham is giving us everything, all that joy can bring, this I swear.

The Spice Girls star is showing off her sense of humor in a hilarious new video for British Vogue. The visual, posted on YouTube over the weekend, gives a behind-the-scenes look at the fashion designer's October cover shoot for the magazine.

"Today we're here at Vogue and we are shooting a cover story celebrating the rich and inspiring history of one of the most enduring style icons of all time, me, Victoria Beckham," she says deadpan to the camera. "This is where two fashion forces join to make something really quite incredible."

"This really is where two become one," Beckham shares, giving a nod to the Spice Girls song.

"To celebrate 10 years of the Victoria Beckham brand, British Vogue has joined forces with the style icon to reveal the true VB," the magazine wrote on Instagram along with a clip from the video. "Her modern, minimal style is what we all know her for. Or is it…?"

Talking about her vision, Beckham tells the magazine's editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, "What I want, what I really, really want, is me, four other women, one sporty, bit of an athleisure direction. Another one that's younger, lots of pink, pigtails. One that's very glamorous, full on leopard print, and then another one that's super, super sexy and got big boobs, red hair."

Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, Cruz Beckham, Harper Beckham, Romeo Beckham, British Vogue October 2018

Mikael Jansson/British Vogue

Beckham is joined in the cover story by her husband David Beckham and their kids Harper Beckham, 7, Cruz Beckham, 13, Romeo Beckham, 16, and Brooklyn Beckham, 19.

You can check out more from the October issue on Vogue. And be sure to check out the hilarious video above to go BTS of the shoot!

