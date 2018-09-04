This Is Us Season 3 Key Art Revealed: See Annie Leibovitz's Beautiful Cast Portraits

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Sep. 4, 2018 5:20 AM

This Is Us Annie Leibovitz Shoot

NBC

You saw the behind-the-scenes photos, now it's time to see the final product from Annie Leibovitz's This Is Us season three photo shoot.

E! News, along with Today, can reveal the first look at the beautiful portraits the world-renowned photographer captured of stars Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore , Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susah Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan, along with two photos of the cast assembled.

"It's nice to be working with someone who is at the height of their craft and has been so forever," Brown said about the shoot.

"It was a bucket list thing, for sure. It's pretty humbling to think she's watched every episode of our show," Moore said about working with Leibovitz.

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

The Cabin

Do you recognize the Pearson family cabin behind the cast?

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Milo Ventimiglia

Season three will explore Jack's time in Vietnam.

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Mandy Moore

Season three will follow the love young story between Mandy Moore's Rebecca and Milo Ventimiglia's Jack.

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Sterling K. Brown

Sterling K. Brown has been nominated for two Emmys for playing Randall Pearson. He won in 2017.

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Chrissy Metz

Chrissy Metz returns as Kate Pearson in season three.

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Chris Sullivan

Viewers will see Chris Sullivan's Toby grapple with depression in the new season.

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Susan Kelechi Watson

Viewers will learn more about Susan Kelechi Watson's Beth Pearson in season three.

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

Justin Hartley

Justin Hartley returns as Kevin Pearson in season three.

This Is Us Season 3

Annie Leibovitz/NBC

The Cast

It's the Pearson family tree.

Leibovitz, who has taken photographs of stars from around the world, including Dolly Parton and Barack Obama, is a big fan of the NBC drama and shot the cast in late July 2018. The new season debuts Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on NBC.

Check out all the photos above.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

