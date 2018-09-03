Noah Cyrus and Lil Xan Spark Breakup Rumors On Instagram

by Cydney Contreras | Mon., Sep. 3, 2018 3:15 PM

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for MTV

Noah Cyrusand Lil Xan sparked rumors of a potential breakup on Sunday night.

The rapper said, "I feel like i'm probably being cheated on," on his Instagram Story, then promptly deleted the picture. However, it appears Noah saw the artist's Story before he took it down. She then took to her own Instagram Story, where she tearfully told her followers, "Guys, the truth about it all at the end of the day is things suck and that days are gonna suck and that's just okay."

"Everything's gonna be okay though. I am trying to stay super positive," she promised. 

Later, the singer and younger sister of Miley Cyrusshared the message that caused Lil Xan to believe he was being cheated on. She captioned the screenshot: "I'm heartbroken and confused. This is the meme I send Diego that made him think i'm cheating on him." In their conversation was a photo of Charlie Puth's head photoshopped onto the body of a porn star. 

She added, "Sorry @charlieputh."

Photos

Noah Cyrus' Makeup Artists' Fall Beauty Must-Haves

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, Instagram

Noah Cyrus/Instagram

The next day, the artist told her Twitter followers, "Concerned and confused."

At the beginning of August, E! News confirmed the "Betrayed" rapper and "Stay Together" singer had started seeing each other after the two began sharing PDA-filled photos to social media. At the time, a source said, "They are definitely seeing each other a lot," but added, "I am not sure what you call that these days, but it's open to interpretation."

They later made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Previously, Noah talked to E! News' Tamara Dhia at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards where she revealed how the couple got together. "Xan slid into the DMs. It works people," Noah shared.

Let's hope these two can work things out!

