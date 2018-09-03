Britney Spears Booed After Mixing Up Two Cities in England

Oops...she did it?

Britney Spears was booed onstage in England after mixing up the names of two cities. While performing in Blackpool, the pop star said, "How you feeling Birmingham?" After a moment she corrected herself: "I mean Blackpool!"

The crowd then burst into a mix of laughter, claps and boos. "I'm gonna get emotional with you guys," she told the crowd. "This is my last show of 'Piece of Me.'"

Spears was, incidentally, performing on the Blackpool promenade next to the city's landmark, the Blackpool Tower. According to Google Maps, the two cities are about 125 miles away from each other.

Earlier on in her tour while in London, the "Toxic" singer spoke in a British accent while riling up the crowd trying to see which side the arena could cheer the loudest.

Spears hit the road on a world tour after ending a four year residency in Las Vegas, also called Britney Spears: A Piece of Me.