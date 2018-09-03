Kim Kardashian Denies Rumors That She's Kiki From Drake's "In My Feelings"

Kim Kardashian is putting the feelings to rest after fan theories flooded the internet that she was "Kiki" from Drake's hit song "In My Feelings."

One very detail-oriented Twitter user posted a lengthy thread of messages rationalizing why he believes "Drake's been telling us for months now he slept with Kim K, we just haven't been listening."

Kim affirmed that we "just haven't been listening" because it isn't true. The Shade Room posted a video on Instagram discussing the theory and she immediately shut the door on any discussion. "Never happened. End of story," she commented.

Back on Twitter, the modern-day social media Sherlock Holmes analyzed the song basically lyric by lyric to make his point. Drake's song begins, "Kiki, do you love me?"

As evidenced on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, one of Kim's nicknames happens to be Kiki.