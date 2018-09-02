Hailey Baldwin Excited About Justin Bieber Engagement While Ignoring the "Negativity"

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 12:01 PM
Hailey Baldwin is "beyond excited" about her engagement to Justin Bieber and is not letting the haters get her down.
The 24-year-old pop star proposed to the 21-year-old model during a trip to the Bahamas in July amid a whirlwind rekindled romance.
"I'm beyond excited," Baldwin told the Australian magazine Stellar in comments posted on Saturday, which mark her first interview remarks about the engagement.
News of Bieber's proposal had spurred some unfavorable reactions from many fans, namely Bieber's and his ex Selena Gomez's. When asked how the increased scrutiny and interest in her personal life over the past two months has affected her, Baldwin said, "I don't think it's affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."
She's not kidding; Just before she and Bieber got engaged, she turned off her Instagram comments. Some fans who rooted for Bieber and Gomez continue to leave nasty remarks on Baldwin's older posts.
Baldwin had also expressed her excitement over the engagement on Twitter in July soon after Bieber's proposal, writing, "Not sure what I did in life to deserve such happiness but I am so utterly grateful to God for giving me such an incredible person to share my life with!"
She also jokingly responded to an Instagram fan who said that Bieber should grow a mustache for their wedding, saying, "Don't u dare give him that idea you lunatic."
Broadimage/Shutterstock
In her interview with Stellar, Baldwin revealed a hidden talent. Will she showcase it at the wedding?
"I think everyone knows about it now. It is opening beer bottles with my teeth," she said, laughing.
