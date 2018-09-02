Hailey Baldwin Excited About Justin Bieber Engagement While Ignoring the "Negativity"

Hailey Baldwin is "beyond excited" about her engagement to Justin Bieber and is not letting the haters get her down.

The 24-year-old pop star proposed to the 21-year-old model during a trip to the Bahamas in July amid a whirlwind rekindled romance.

"I'm beyond excited," Baldwin told the Australian magazine Stellar in comments posted on Saturday, which mark her first interview remarks about the engagement.

News of Bieber's proposal had spurred some unfavorable reactions from many fans, namely Bieber's and his ex Selena Gomez's. When asked how the increased scrutiny and interest in her personal life over the past two months has affected her, Baldwin said, "I don't think it's affected me really. I have learned to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life."

She's not kidding; Just before she and Bieber got engaged, she turned off her Instagram comments. Some fans who rooted for Bieber and Gomez continue to leave nasty remarks on Baldwin's older posts.