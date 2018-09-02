Kylie Jenner Wears a Neon Bikini as She and Stormi Bask in the Sun

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Sep. 2, 2018 7:32 AM

Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner is celebrating the last days of summer with her littlest love in style!

The 21-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted on her Instagram page on Saturday a photo of her and her and Travis Scott's 7-month-old daughter Stormi Webster basking in the sun while sitting together on a lounge chair outside.

Kylie is wearing a neon green sporty bikini—the same color her sister Kim Kardashian showcased multiple times during a recent family trip to Miami—and watermelon-colored nail polish. Stormi is wearing a white swimsuit and straw hat.

In July, Kylie started working out for the first time since giving birth to her daughter, saying on YouTube, "I feel like I have like, fake abs right now. It's just like, genetics, but I want like, real abs. I know I can have like a super fit body and just for my health, like, I want to do this and I want to feel good."

Kylie occasionally posts photos of Stormi online, although she stopped for a few weeks in June. Since giving birth, she has been candid about her pregnancy, which she had hidden from the public, and motherhood.

In a recent interview with her sister Kendall Jenner for Vogue Australia, Kylie said she did not think her life itself has changed since becoming a mom, but the way she looks at life has.

"I think more of the future," she said. "I used to live each day as it came, and now I look at the future more. I actually feel like I love myself more after I had Stormi. And I'm trying to be...I mean, I'm already a positive person, but just having fun, being positive."

Watch Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sundays at 9/8c only on E!

