Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

Offset's love is written on his face.

On Saturday, the Migos rapper debuted a new cheek tattoo of his and wife Cardi B's baby girl Kulture's name, along with a rock star angel.

He posted an Instagram Story video of his new ink and also showcased past tattoos of the names of his sons from previous relationships—Kody, located on his other cheek, and oldest boy Jordan, located on his shoulder.

"All kids tatted," he captioned the video. "Don't play wit me."

Offset also has another child, daughter Kalea. Her name is not seem among the tattoos he displayed in his video.

Offset got a neck tattoo of Cardi B's name in January, a few months after he proposed to her onstage. In June, she revealed they had secretly wed last September.