Serena Williams Shares Throwback Video Before Giving Birth to Alexis Olympia One Year Ago

  • By
    &

by Lena Grossman | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 1:45 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Serena Williams, 2017 Met Gala Arrivals

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

One year ago, Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian's worlds transformed when Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.  was born

The tennis star went full Flashback Friday and shared videos of herself on Instagram the day she and Ohanian headed to the hospital to give birth to their daughter. In the string of videos, Williams stands in a sports bra and shorts with her 9-month pregnant belly on full display. "Today's the day we are going to the hospital," she said. 

In her video, Serena spoke to an unborn Alexis Olympia and told her, "I have to get induced because you didn't come."

The Reddit co-founder chimed it and said, "You're so comfortable in there."

Later video shows the tired couple at the hospital and Williams provides an update: "We're just getting started. It's Friday morning now. This is a production."

Alexis Olympia's birth took a grueling toll on her mother's body. The baby was born via emergency C-section, but then the Grand Slam champion later suffered from blood clots in her lungs and had yet another surgery to remove an abdominal hematoma. She was bed-ridden for six weeks afterwards. 

Read

Inside Serena Williams' Gratifying, Terrifying and Completely Life-Changing First Year as a Mom

Serena Williams, Royal Wedding

Instagram Stories

Her resilience and strength seems to grow every day. Yesterday, Serena defeated her older sister, Venus Williams, at the U.S. Open. Venus said of her sister, "I think it's the best match she's ever played against me. I don't think I did a lot wrong. But she just did everything right."

Today marks Alexis Olympia's first birthday, but the family won't be celebrating due to religious reasons. Maybe as a birthday present to her mother, Alexis Olympia will trade in her new favorite sport, soccer, for a tennis racket.

Williams and her daughter were featured on the cover of Vogue's February issue, where the new mom spoke about parenting and the assortment of adjustments. "No one talks about the low moments—the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I've broken down I don't know how many times. Or I'll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby? The emotions are insane," she told the magazine.

The clothing designer has made remarkable strides since giving birth one year ago. In July, she made it to the finals at Wimbledon, but lost to Angelique Kerber. She dedicated her loss to fellow moms. "But for all the moms out there, I was playing for you today and I tried," she said in a post-match interview.

Williams constantly praises working moms and recently told E! News before the U.S. Open, "It's not easy being a working mom, but that's what we do. Women are strong and we are continuing to be, so I'm really proud of that."

Happy birthday to Alexis Olympia and congrats on the victory, Serena!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Serena Williams , Birthdays , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
ESC: Best Beauty, Padma Lakshmi

Padma Lakshmi Shares Empowering Message About Confidence on Her Birthday

Offset, Cardi B

Offset Gets a "Kulture" Tattoo on His Face to Honor His and Cardi B's Baby

Bono, U2

Bono Loses His Voice During U2 Concert in Berlin and Ends Show Early

Liam Hemsworth, Miley Cyrus, Vanity Fair

Liam Hemsworth Can't Stop Pranking Miley Cyrus: Watch His Best Pranks

Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain Delivers Tearful Eulogy at John McCain's Funeral and Takes Dig at Donald Trump

G-Eazy, Halsey

G-Eazy Kisses Halsey Onstage Amid Reconciliation Rumors and Machine Gun Kelly Feud

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, US Open

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Show PDA at 2018 U.S. Open

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.