Cute College Wear You Can't Get on Campus

by Taylor Stephan | Sat., Sep. 1, 2018 6:00 AM

ESC: Cute College Wear

Pixelformula/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Whether you're a student, an alumni or anything in between, back-to-school season is an exciting time, y'all.

Not only is it a fresh start, in a way, it's also a time when you can come together with other sports fans and really support you favorite college team. Chances are if you don't have a fave team yourself, someone you know does and, by default, that team becomes your team, too. And what do you do when a big game comes around? 

Dress accordingly in school colors, of course. You used to be confined to the three options sold at the campus bookstore, but not anymore. Today's school letters are so much chicer and just waiting for you to scoop 'em up!

Shopping: School Spirit

USC Pullover

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (USC) CHOKER NECK PULLOVER HOODIE, $70

Shopping: School Spirit

UCLA Sweatpants

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA LOS ANGELES CLASSIC PANT, $55

Shopping: School Spirit

Virginia Tech BF Shweatshirt

BUY IT:  American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S VIRGINIA TECH BOYFRIEND SWEATSHIRT, $60

Article continues below

Shopping: School Spirit

South Carolina Pocket Tee

BUY IT:  American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S SOUTH CAROLINA POCKET T-SHIRT, $30

Shopping: School Spirit

Texas A&M Pullover

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! TEXAS A AND M UNIVERSITY BLING CAMPUS SPLIT NECK PULLOVER, $70

Shopping: School Spirit

Boise State Zip Up

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! BOISE STATE UNIVERSITY PERFECT FULL-ZIP, $70

Article continues below

Shopping: School Spirit

Michigan Crew Sweatshirt

BUY IT:  American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S MICHIGAN CREW SWEATSHIRT, $60

Shopping: School Spirit

Stanford Tee

BUY IT:  American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S STANFORD UNIVERSITY T-SHIRT, $32 

Shopping: School Spirit

UCLA Bomber Jacket

BUY IT:  American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S UCLA BOMBER JACKET, $63

Article continues below

Shopping: School Spirit

USC Mesh Tee

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA ATHLETIC MESH TEE, $40

Shopping: School Spirit

Iowa State Split Neck Shirt

BUY IT:  American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S IOWA STATE SPLIT NECK T-SHIRT, $45

Shopping: School Spirit

Alabama Roll Tide Tank

BUY IT:  American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S ALABAMA COLORBLOCK TANK, $40

Article continues below

Shopping: School Spirit

NYU Pocket T-Shirt

BUY IT:  American Eagle TAILGATE WOMEN'S NYU POCKET T-SHIRT, $38

Shopping: School Spirit

Miami of Ohio Half Zip

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! MIAMI OF OHIO UNIVERSITY BLING PERFECT QUARTER-ZIP, $65

Shopping: School Spirit

WVU Raw Edge Neck Tee

BUY IT:  Victoria's Secret Pink NEW! WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY CUTOFF RAW EDGE NECK TEE, $37

Article continues below

Go on, what are you waiting for? 

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

 
