Listen Up, Ladies! Noah Centineo Reveals What it Takes to Date Him

Listen up ladies, because we have the 411 on what Noah Centineo looks for in a woman.

The To All The Boys I've Loved Before star sat down with E! News' Erin Lim to dish on all the characteristics he looks for in a potential girlfriend. To start, he said it is a major turn off when a girl "doesn't take care of themselves, like across the board, whether it is mentally, emotionally, hygiene or like just feeling good."

The currently single star also couldn't see himself with someone who "shuts down and is passive aggressive as opposed to someone who could communicate how they feel." Albeit, he totally understands that it's "really hard to do that," however, he says he has no problem "being like, 'alright I f--cked up, I know what I did was wrong.'"

"Someone who takes care of themselves and someone honest. Those are really the two big things for me," he shared.