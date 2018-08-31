William H. Macy Addresses Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 3:59 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy

Leon Bennett/WireImage

Emmy Rossum's onscreen father stands by her decision to depart Shameless

The actress shocked TV lovers this week when she announced her exit from the hit Showtime series after nine seasons. Now in a new interview with Entertainment WeeklyWilliam H. Macysays he was not surprised, but thinks Rossum "made the right choice" by bowing out now. 

As the actor explains of his longtime co-star, "We've been expecting it. I tell you, when you get to season 9 and you think of [whether] to keep going, it's daunting. It's hard not to think of: ‘What would my life be post-Shameless?' And part of it is very frightening and part of it is very exciting."

Macy, who starred opposite Rossum's Fiona Gallagher as father Frank Gallagher, is certain of her bright future ahead.

"She's got another show that she's an executive producer on, so she's going right into something and she wants to branch out," he adds. "Plus, she just got married. I wish her well. I can't wait to see what she's going to do next."

Photos

TV's Most Shocking Exits: Stars Who Walked Away From Hit Shows

In the statement announcing the next season of Shameless would be her last, Rossum reflected on the "big family" she grew to love over the years. 

"Being ensconced in that messy Gallagher family love is something I'd always dreamed of," the 31-year-old wrote. "But even off set, it feels real. We've watched the kids grow up into the strong, talented, independent human beings that they are. I taught Emma to shave her legs. I was there when Ethan learned to drive. Shanola and Jeremy and Joan and Bill danced at my wedding in New York last year. Our fearless leader John Wells thankfully held Sam and me up on those rickety chairs during the hora. I've spent the Jewish holy days in temple with David Nevins and his wonderful wife and kids. It really feels like a family."

A source shed light on Rossum's motivation for saying goodbye, telling E! News it wasn't a difficult decision for her to make but said she leaves with the utmost appreciation for the life-changing role. 

Additionally, we're told Emmy is ready for new roles that challenge her as an actress, particularly on the big screen. 

Shameless returns for season nine on Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9 p.m. on Showtime. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emmy Rossum , William H. Macy , TV , Interviews , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
The Next Bachelor, Colton, Joe, Jason

The Bachelor Has Picked Its Next Leading Man

"ER" Actress Shot to Death by Police After Pulling BB Gun

Top "Bachelor" Contenders for New Season

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final Round

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit Devastates Fans, But Most Understand

Roseanne, Roseanne Revival

The Conners Cast Back at Work: See the TV Family at Their First Post-Roseanne Table Read

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

Jack Ryan Goes After Dwight Schrute in The Office Mash-Up We Need

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.