The Bachelor Has Picked Its Next Leading Man

by Mike Vulpo | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 3:25 PM
Everything is coming up roses!
As the countdown begins for ABC's official announcement of the next Bachelor, a source confirms to E! News that an offer has been made and accepted.
The obvious next question is who could it be?!
Ultimately, we have to wait until Tuesday morning when Good Morning America reveals the lucky guy. And yes, he will be sitting down for his first interview as The Bachelor.
Earlier this month, E! News learned that at least six men are in the running including "Grocery Store" Joe Amabile, Colton Underwood, Jason Tartick and Blake Horstmann.
"I have to tell you I have never seen a casting like this where everybody is all over the place," ABC executive Rob Mills previously shared with E! News. "I think we've heard every name under the sun."
Through the suspense and speculation, several prominent members of Bachelor Nation have shared their picks for who could make a great Bachelor.
"I don't say my opinion on this but this year, you have four guys that are incredible. I think you can go with Colton, Jason, Blake and Joe would be a good shot too," Ben Higgins shared with E! News at Clayton Kershaw's Ping Pong 4 Purpose charity event. "Those are all going to be good choices. I like those guys. I've met them all. Fortunately for the show, they're in a good place. They've found some solid people."
And for those hoping it's Ben, he told E! News that "it's just not the right timing."
According to Ashley Iaconetti and Jared Haibon, they are curious to see what happens between Joe and Kendall Long on Bachelor in Paradise.
"If that doesn't work out...I think he's awesome. He's real," Jared recently told E! News. Ashley added, "We all like him. He's very real and raw and he doesn't sugarcoat things. He's not like the PR friendly guy, which is kind of nice to see."
Then there's Becca Kufrin's perspective. While the former Bachelorette star is happily engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen, she can't help but wish good things for her former co-stars including Jason.
"He's such a sweetheart. I want all of those guys to find somebody like what I found in Garrett but Jason will always have a soft spot in my heart. He just has such an exuberant personality, he's just fun and it's contagious so I would love to watch Jason," she told E! News at the Diff x Becca Kufrin Nala collection preview. "I think it'd be such a fun season. He'd go all in on every single date and make every girl feel comfortable. I think he'd be good, I think Wills [Reid] or even Colton—they all deserve to find someone. I would support any of the guys for sure."
Watch the big Bachelor reveal on Good Morning America Tuesday morning.
