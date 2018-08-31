Inside Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Getaway to Mexico

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are living la vida loca.

The lovebirds jetted off to Mexico for a day of sightseeing and dining in the seaside town of Cabo San Lucas, before continuing on to the historic city of Guadalajara. A source told E! News, the actress and singer stayed the night at the oceanfront hotel One and Only Palmilla, before visiting Acre Baja for a tour of the agave fields and farmland. The source said the engaged couple "held hands as they walked the property and asked lots of questions."

"They ate a long leisurely lunch at Flora Farms where they learned about the local produce and farm to table cuisine," the insider shared. "They were smiling and laughing with the staff and seemed excited to learn."

They loved the cuisine so much they decided to take their "Farmrita" drinks with them when they headed to the airport to board their private jet for Guadalajara. "They were in and out very quickly but enjoyed their time," the insider said of their 24-hour stop.