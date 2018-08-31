16 Ways to Pull Off Celebs' Current Fave Color: Neon Green

When we spy a new celeb street style trend, we always take a pause.

A pause to ask ourselves: Do we like this trend? Could we pull this trend off in our own lives? Often times it's a pass (purely for practicality reasons), but this one's got us pondering a bit harder. If you haven't noticed a handful of famous faces have been sporting neon green out and about as of late, and we're kind of into it. It's a bold shade, yes. But it's also surprisingly flattering and, quite honestly, a welcome pop of color amongst the typical muted fall color palette we gravitate towards.

So whether you want to try it in does or from head-to-toe, here are 16 options to get you started.