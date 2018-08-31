Emma Stone Sparkles in Louis Vuitton and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 10:32 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Emma Stone, Venice Film Festival

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

The best word to describe this week's celebrity style is epic.

For one, there were a number of red carpet events that called on Hollywood's stars to bring their A-game. Emma Stone, Lady Gaga (who has blown our minds with her summer '18 wardrobe), Cate Blanchett and Naomi Watts travelled across the world in style, appearing in breath-taking red carpet looks at the Venice Film Festival. Sarah Hyland, Amandla Stenberg and other young stars came to Variety's Annual Power of Young Hollywood event with fresh takes on current trends.

Some stars, however, didn't need an excuse to look good. In fact, Emma Roberts revealed a new, super-casual trend that you and your dad can rock during fall.

Photos

7 Times Lady Gaga Had Crazy-Amazing Style During Summer '18

Ready to get inspired? Scroll through celebrity looks below, then vote on the best dressed!

Emma Stone, 2018 Venice Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Emma Stone

The Favourite star appears at the Venice Film Festival wearing a sheer Louis Vuitton gown with a plunging neckline, floral embellishments and bell sleeves.

ESC: Naomi Watts, Venice Film Festival

Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage

Naomi Watts

The actress stunned in a custom Prada gown with delicate pleats and puff sleeves for the premiere of her new film, Roma.

ESC: Izabel Goulart

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/GC Images

Izabel Goulart

The Brazilian model demonstrates a new way to wear polka dots. Giving it a newfound edge, she layered a sheer, pearl-embellished maxi dress over black undergarments and it's amazing.

Article continues below

Amandla Sternberg

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Amandla Stenberg

The Hate You Give actress appeared at Variety's Power of Young event, where she was honored, in a cutout dress from Chromat that demonstrated her fearless attitude.

Sarah Hyland, Variety's Annual Power Of Young Hollywood

Jesse Grant/WireImage

Sarah Hyland

The Modern Family star has a new love for color-blocking, wearing an orange pleated skirt and pale yellow sweater with multi-colored heels.

ESC: Nicole Richie

Sansho Scott/BFA/REX/Shutterstoc

Nicole Richie

The designer keeps it cool and casual at the House of Harlow 1960 x Revolve Brunch.

Article continues below

ESC: Gabrielle Dennis

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Gabrielle Dennis

The actress appears at the premiere of The Bobby Brown Story in a sparkling, one-shoulder dress.

ESC: Evangeline Lilly

Buddhika Weerasinghe/Getty Images for Disney

Evangeline Lilly

For the premiere of Ant Man and the Wasp, the actress wore a suit with a print you can't (and don't want to) miss.

ESC: Cate Blanchett, Venice Film Festival

Photopix/GC Images

Cate Blanchett

The actress travels in style with an all-white suit and black flat sandals.

Article continues below

Navia Robinson, Varietys Annual Power Of Young Hollywood

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Navia Robinson

The Raven's Home actress shines brights on the red carpet in a three-piece set.

ESC: Emma Roberts

BG005/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Emma Roberts

This star kept her look effortless, layering a T-shirt with a printed button-down. 

Best Dressed of the Week: 8.31
Which celebrity had the best outfit of the week?
59.4%
7.8%
1.6%
1.6%
4.7%
1.6%
6.2%
4.7%
3.1%
6.2%
3.1%
  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Emma Stone , Top Stories , Life/Style , Style Collective , Best Dressed , Fashion , Style , 2018 People's Choice Awards
Latest News
Ariana Grande, Bishop Charles H. Ellis III

This Bishop Thought Ariana Grande Was a Taco Bell Item at Aretha Franklin's Funeral

Lady Gaga, 2018 Venice Film Festival

No One Makes an Entrance Quite Like Lady Gaga: See the Photo Proof

Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Hailey Baldwin, Fashion

Justin Bieber's Style Has Done a 180 and We Have Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin to Thank

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, Hamilton

Meghan Markle Accidentally Reveals Her Adorable Nickname for Prince Harry

John Krasinski, The Office, Jack Ryan

John Krasinski's Transformation From The Office's Adorkable Jim to Action Star Has Been a Long Time Coming

TV's Top Leading Lady

TV's Top leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final Round

Emmy Rossum, Shameless

Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit Devastates Fans, But Most Understand

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.