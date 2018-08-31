Tyga Puts Kylie Jenner on Blast

It's been over a year since Kylie Jenner and Tyga broke up, and the "Taste" star recently suggested he's moved on from his ex.

During Thursday's episode of Queen Radio, host Nicki Minaj asked Tyga if he misses the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"No, I'm good. I'm good love, enjoy," he said.

The recording artist also took credit for the makeup mogul's level of fame. When Nicki asked him if he helped put Kylie on the map, he replied "big fact," adding that "everybody know that" and "that's public." He also said fans needed to look at "the before and after."

"She always had a platform, and she was always destined to be where she was going to be, regardless," he said. "But, when I stepped in, and there was a lot of codes being taught, it was like, 'You could do this. You should start this. You should start doing your hair like this, or you should do this. You should adapt because you need black people to f--k with you cause you need culture. If you aint got black people behind you, you aint got nothing—aint nobody going to listen. You can't influence nobody.' So, I had a lot to do with all that."