Inside Beyonce and Jay-Z's Billion Dollar Empire

To describe Beyoncé and Jay-Z as rich is kind of like saying the ocean is big. Technically, it's accurate, but it doesn't even come close to conveying the scope of their wealth. That's because the Carters are more than just multimillionaires—they're bona fide billionaires, and their earning potential seems to be perpetually on the rise.

According to Forbes' estimates, Beyoncé and Shawn "Jay-Z" Carter's combined wealth passed the $1 billion mark in 2017. They were fast-approaching billionaire status in 2016, when together they were worth around $905 million. That number grew steadily over the next year, bringing the Carters' combined wealth to an estimated $1.16 billion in 2017 and $1.25 billion in 2018.

As Beyoncé puts it on her and Jay-Z's joint album Everything Is Love, "My great, great, grandchildren already rich"—and she's not kidding. The power couple, who are the proud parents to 6-year-old daughter Blue Ivy and 14-month-old twins Rumi and Sir, likely will remain in a position to fund future generations of the Carter family.