Watch Aretha Franklin's Star-Studded Funeral Live

Aretha Franklin will be laid to rest today.

The Queen of Soul will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in her hometown of Detroit—the same place her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; her brother, Cecil Franklin; her sisters, Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin, and her nephew, Thomas Garrett, were buried.

A funeral will be held at Greater Grace Temple before the burial. The Rev. Jasper Williams, Jr., pastor of Salem Baptist Church in Atlanta, will give Franklin's eulogy and Bishop Charles H. Ellis, III, pastor of Greater Grace Temple, will serve as the officiant. Rev. Robert Smith, Jr., pastor of New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, will also serve as co-officiant.

The homegoing service is limited to family members, friends, dignitaries and special guests.

Several celebrities are expected to pay their respects to the legendary singer by performing musical tributes. Ariana Grande, Stevie Wonder, Faith Hill, Ron Isley, Chaka Khan, Fantasia Barrino-Taylor and Jennifer Hudsonare among the artists set to perform in the star-studded service. Yolanda Adams, Bishop Paul Morton, Pastor Shirley Caesar, The Clark Sisters, Jennifer Holliday, Tasha Cobbs-Leonard, Bishop Marvin Sapp, and The Williams Brothers are expected to perform, as well.

Other artists include Vanessa Bell Armstrong, Audrey DuBois Harris and Alice McAllister Tillman. The Aretha Franklin Orchestra and the Aretha Franklin Celebration Choir will also perform.

In addition, the service will feature several prominent speakers, including former president Bill Clinton, former U.S. attorney general Eric Holder, pastor of The Potter's House Bishop T.D. Jakes and president of the Rainbow P.U.S.H. Coalition Rev. Jesse Jackson. Clive Davis, Smokey Robinson, Tyler Perry, Al Sharpton, Cicely Tyson, and Isaiah Thomas will speak, as well.

Franklin's family members are also expected to take part in the service. Her niece, Sabrina Owens, will provide the obituary and Franklin's relatives—Vaughn, Cristal, Victorie and Jordan Franklin—will offer family reflections. In addition, Franklin's son, Edward Franklin, will perform a musical tribute.

Several members of the state and city government are also expected to give personal remarks as will friends, colleagues and leaders of the church.

To watch Franklin's funeral, see the live video.