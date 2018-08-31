Jack Ryan Goes After Dwight Schrute in The Office Mash-Up We Need

by Chris Harnick | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 6:17 AM

John Krasinski is back on TV (well, he's on an Amazon show, so even if it's not broadcast traditionally, you get it) with Jack Ryan, a new series based on Tom Clancy's beloved character. Krasinski is already beloved by audiences thanks to The Office and his nine seasons as Jim Halpert. On the NBC comedy he went toe-to-toe with Dwight Schrute (Rainn Wilson) in a war of wits and pranks, but what if Jack Ryan faced off against Dwight? Funny or Die is here to show you what that'd look like.

In the mash-up above, Krasinski's Jack Ryan is tasked with taking down Dwight Schrute. It's kind of perfect, really. Hey writers, if you need some Jack Ryan season two idea?

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt's Cutest Pics

Jack Ryan, John Krasinski

Amazon

Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan also stars Wendell Pierce as James Greer, John Hoogenakker as Matice, Abbie Cornish as Cathy Mueller, Ali Suliman and Suleiman, Dina Shihabi as Hanin and Amir El-Masry as Ibrahim. Lost's Carlton Cuse created the series with Fringe Veteran Graham Roland.

Season one is now streaming on Amazon.

