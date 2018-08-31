TV's Top leading Lady 2018: Vote in the Final Round

by TV Scoop Team | Fri., Aug. 31, 2018 9:00 AM

TV's Top Leading Lady

The final round is here!

After a lot of voting and a lot of tweeting and what must have been a ton of determination, the playing field has been narrowed down to Outlander's Caitriona Balfe and Wynonna Earp's Melanie Scrofano, who will battle it out for the title of E! News' first ever Top TV Leading Lady. 

At this point, you know the drill. You can vote as many times as you want until voting ends on Saturday. Then, you get to relax! Have a drink! Take a nap, pet a puppy, and congratulate yourselves on a job well done until we announce the winner next week. 

TV Scoop Awards 2018: The Winners Are...

Voting will remain open until Saturday, September 1 at 6 p.m. ET or 3 p.m. PT. 

Leading Lady 2018: Top 2
Caitriona Balfe or Melanie Scrofano?
30.3%
69.7%

Stay tuned for the announcement of the winner next week! 

