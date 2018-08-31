Why Emmy Rossum, Andrew Lincoln and More Stars Are Leaving Their Hit Shows

TV's revolving door keeps on spinning.

As summer comes to an end and fall TV prepares to come roaring back to life, a lot of your favorite hit shows are going to look a little different with more still preparing for major changes to come.

With her shocking announcement that she'll be leaving Shameless after its upcoming ninth season, Emmy Rossum is the latest on a growing list of stars who are walking away from successful series, leaving fans and the fictional world their characters were once an important part of to find ways to move on without them. And though the reasons for each and every recent or upcoming departure are varied, one thing remains the same: Change is a'coming, whether you want it or not.

While Rossum's decision to leave behind Fiona Gallagher will certainly leave the Showtime hit with a gaping hole where such a central character once was, it's hard to argue with her reasoning.