Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Love This Malibu-Based Skin-Care Brand

This brand is offering a new way to experience Malibu beaches (without physically being in California).

Have you ever noticed that your skin is radiant after a day at the beach? Between a nice tan from the Cali sun, the seaweed and the cleansing nature of salt water, your skin will thank you for fun day in the sand. Now, two women are literally bottling the nutrients of the California sea and sharing their all-natural skin solutions with the world.

"OSEA is the story of a long line of women inspired by the sea," says Jenefer Palmer, the founder who started the collection with inspiration from her mother and currently runs the business with her daughter.

"I was a spa director and knew nothing about skin-care," she told E! News. "When I started reading product labels I was shocked! I could not find products that were safe, non-toxic and effective. I knew I could do better! It was a 13-year journey to create the best, natural skincare. OSEA was officially launched in 1996."

More than 20 years later, their products have cult followings with celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Sophia Bush and Shonda Rhymes as fans.