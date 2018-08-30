Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone Turn Heads at 2018 Venice Film Festival—But Where's Taylor Swift?

Joe Alwyn, 2018 Venice Film Festival

Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Joe Alwyn and Emma Stone are looking totally gorgeous at the 2018 Venice Film Festival.

The co-stars walked the red carpet at the premiere of their upcoming movie, The Favourite, on Thursday evening in Italy. Stone stunned in a long sleeve dress with a plunging neckline. While Alwyn (and his ocean blue eyes) turned heads in a suit as he posed for cameras at the film event.

Stone and Alwyn were also joined by co-stars Nicholas Hoult and Olivia Colman on the red carpet ahead of the screening. Earlier in the day on Thursday, Hoult and Alwyn posted a group photo to Instagram. "The Favourites: Venice," Alwyn captioned his post, which received a like from his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

Emma Stone, 2018 Venice Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Swift didn't appear to be in attendance at the Venice screening on Thursday as she's currently in the middle of her Reputation Stadium Tour in the United States. The Grammy winner is set to take the stage on Friday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

Last week, the couple of almost two years stepped out for a dinner date together in London. "She held hands with Joe as they walked in," a source told E! News. "They were seated in a private section of the restaurant where they talked intimately and closely over their meal."

"Taylor was all smiles and looked lovingly across the table at Joe," the insider shared. "They seemed excited to be together and like they had lots to catch up on. They shared their main course and took their time talking and enjoying the evening."

