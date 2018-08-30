David and Victoria Beckham Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Monaco

Victoria Beckham looked posh in black as she and husband David Beckham made their first joint celebrity appearance in a couple of months and first red carpet appearance in almost three years.

The 44-year-old Spice Girl and fashion designer and the 43-year-old soccer star attended the UEFA Champions League draw in Monaco on Thursday. David was presented with the UEFA Presidents Award.

Victoria wore a sleeveless, plunging black calf-length dress and matching stiletto sandals. David wore a black suit.

The Beckhams have occasionally attended celebrity and other public events together over the years, most recently Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's royal wedding in England in May and the Kent & Curwen presentation during London Fashion Week in June. David has a branded collection with the group. The Beckhams were last photographed together on an actual red carpet in late 2015, at the British Fashion Awards.