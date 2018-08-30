Live Like a Star! Gwyneth Paltrow, DJ Khaled and More Celebrities With Furniture Lines

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 12:54 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Celebrity Furniture Lines, Gwyneth Paltorw, DJ Khaled, Ellen Degeneres

Getty Images

Ever want to live like a celebrity? These stars are making it a little bit easier.

Gwyneth Paltrow partnered with the company CB2 and launched her goop x CB2 collection on Thursday. The home line features everything from pink velvet sofas to dining room tables made of poured concrete. Fans don't have to have an A-lister budget to afford the pieces, either. The collection's price range starts at $9.95 for smaller pieces, like a glass bowl, and goes up to $1,999 for larger ones, like the sofa.

However, Paltrow isn't the only star getting into the biz. DJ Khaled also partnered with Goldition to launch a furniture line called We the Best Home. The collection includes several extravagant pieces, including an actual throne and a gold lion statue. But again, not every item comes at a celebrity price point. The line's price range starts at $49 for a "stay away welcome mat" and goes up to $2,500 for the aforementioned throne.

Want to see which other celebrities have furniture lines? Check out the gallery.

Photos

Celebrity Furniture Makers

Now, all you have to do is decide which pieces you like best.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Gwyneth Paltrow , DJ Khaled , Ellen DeGeneres , Brad Pitt , Cindy Crawford , Sofia Vergara , Lenny Kravitz , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are Cooling Off After Whirlwind Summer Fling

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop and an EMT

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller May Never Walk Again, But Vows to Beat ''Bleak Prognosis''

Louis C.K., Louis CK, Matt Lauer

What Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer's Attempted Comebacks Say About Them—and Us

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit: Inside Her Decision to Walk Away From the Showtime Hit

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Monaco

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Pulls Off Top-Secret Trip to Visit Best Friend

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.