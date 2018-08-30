Gérard Depardieu Denies Rape and Sexual Assault Allegations

  • By
    &

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 12:41 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Gerard Depardieu

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Gérard Depardieu is the latest famous star facing sexual assault allegations.

The French actor has been accused of rape and sexual assault by a young woman whose name has yet to be revealed.

French officials told Holland-based news agency BNO News that an investigation was launched after a female in her 20's told police that she was raped by the actor on two separate occasions. Gérard and his team have since denied the claims.

"I regret the public nature of this process which poses a major prejudice to Gérard Depardieu, whose innocence I am convinced will be recognized," his attorney Herve Temime told AFP News.

The lawyer added that Gérard "absolutely denies any attack, any rape." E! News has reached out to Gérard's attorney for comment. 

Join the Movement: Click here to donate to the Time's Up Legal Defense Fund

According to the Le Parisien newspaper, the alleged victim went to police on Monday and filed a criminal complaint. Paris prosecutors are now investigating.

Sources told the newspaper that the young actress claims she was sexually assaulted at the actor's home in Paris two days in August. The two reportedly knew each other and Gérard was giving professional advice to the woman.

Gérard is one of France's most recognized faces on the big screen with more than 150 movies tied to his name.

In fact, the actor received an Oscar nomination in 1990 for his film Cyrano de Bergerac, which later earned him a Cannes and Cesar award.

His most recent on-screen appearance has been in To the Ends of the World, which was featured at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Sexual Assault , Legal , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Kendall Jenner, Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons Are Cooling Off After Whirlwind Summer Fling

Heather Locklear, Mug Shot

Heather Locklear Arrested for Attacking a Cop and an EMT

Abby Lee Miller

Abby Lee Miller May Never Walk Again, But Vows to Beat ''Bleak Prognosis''

Louis C.K., Louis CK, Matt Lauer

What Louis C.K. and Matt Lauer's Attempted Comebacks Say About Them—and Us

Shameless, Emmy Rossum

Emmy Rossum's Shameless Exit: Inside Her Decision to Walk Away From the Showtime Hit

David Beckham, Victoria Beckham

David and Victoria Beckham Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance in Monaco

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle Pulls Off Top-Secret Trip to Visit Best Friend

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.