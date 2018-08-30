The Flash's West-Allen Trio Gets Their First Family Portrait With New Season 5 Poster

The CW
by Lauren Piester | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 11:47 AM
The CW
It's a family affair in season five of The Flash!
Jessica Parker Kennedy is officially a part of the West-Allens as Barry (Grant Gustin) and Iris' (Candice Patton) daughter, Nora, who has arrived from the future with a few secrets to share (or not), and E! News has your first look at the season five poster, featuring the slightly unorthodox but still very adorable family.
Speedster Nora even has herself a very cool jacket and mask, though there's no sign yet of Barry's new suit, which comes to him in the form of a ring that Nora can be seen giving him in the Comic-Con trailer.
Speaking of Comic-Con, we caught up with Patton and Kennedy at the SDCC Entertainment Weekly party, where we got the scoop on what sounds like a pretty rough mother-daughter dynamic.
"My daughter is not so keen on spending time with me. She's very much a daddy's girl, wants to spend all of her time with him, and we'll find out later this season what that's all about," Patton told E! News.
"She reveres her father, but what's going on with her mom, there's something a little strange there," Kennedy said. "She's a daddy's girl, and there's a reason. That'll all be revealed."
We'll also learn more about Nora's powers and why exactly she's come back from the future, while the show is also returning to Iris' roots as a journalist.
Hit play above for more scoop on season five!
The Flash returns Tuesday, October 9 at 8 p.m. on the CW.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?