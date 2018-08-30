Hilary Duff's Son Had the Sweetest Reaction to Her "I Suck" Parenting Moment

"He can just be really sweet in that way," Hilary says. "He knows that I would never let him say something like that about himself. It was actually out of character for me to say it about myself where he could hear me, but I was pulling my hair out. But he said, 'You don't suck, you're doing the best you can do.' So sweet."

Hilary and boyfriend Matthew Koma are expecting a baby girl in the near future, so how does Luca feel about getting a sibling?

"I think he's excited. It's been him and I for six years, so it was a big conversation to have," she tells InStyle. "I was also shooting in New York at the time, so I waited a little bit to tell him until I could be home with him. But I think he's going to be a great big brother. He's such a sweet kid and has such a gentle soul, so I know he's going to be great with her."

Earlier this month, Hilary took to Instagram to ask her baby girl to "hurry it up" as her due date approaches.