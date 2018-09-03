Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses This $5 Body Lotion as Face Highlighter

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Sep. 3, 2018 4:04 AM

ESC: Meghan Markle

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Meghan Markle's makeup artist just changed the game with one tip.

At the Tatcha Fall Preview event last week, Daniel Martin, the beauty expert behind her wedding day beauty, revealed how he gives his clients a very natural, yet visible glow, including his highlighting and foundation techniques.

"A lot of my highlighting is done with skin-care," the Honest Beauty Creative Color Consultant told E! News.

When you think about it, using skin-care in lieu of makeup makes sense. For one, you're adding hydration to the skin, rather than potentially clogging your pores. And, glowing skin is simply the appearance of very healthy and moisturized skin.

"Before highlighters, you would do highlighting with Aquaphor," he continued. "Aquaphor will give you that same texture, especially in a photo [when applied] on the high points of the face."

Photos

Meghan Markle's Best Looks

Aquaphor, a $5 drugstore must-have, is known as a healing ointment. It has a thick, fragrance-free formula made with 41% Petrolatum, Panthenol and Glycerin to protect and heal dry skin. The brand promises that it works for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. Daniel promises that it will make you glow, when applied to the high points of your face (not as a face moisturizer).

While the drugstore product will give you a natural glisten, it's no longer a part of his daily routine. The Dior Brand Ambassador has two go-to products that he prefers over your typical highlighter: 

"I don't use a highlighter product per se, but if I do, I'll lay it down with Dior—they came out with incredible highlighting palette—and what I'll do is I'll take the Honest Beauty Balm and lay it on top of it," he revealed to us. "It intensifies the highlight, but because of the texture of the magic balm it gives you that luminosity like you just applied moisturizer."

After going through his 15-minute makeup routine, it's clear that achieving a regal glow doesn't require time or money.

