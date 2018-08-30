Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Go Casual for a Dinner Date

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were all smiles and almost twinning again on a casual date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who first sparked romance rumors in June, had dinner at the R+D Kitchen restaurant in Santa Monica. Both wore black; Chris wore a plain T-shirt and matching shorts, while Katherine sported a sweatshirt that read "Spiritual gangsta" and black leggings.

Chris drove him and Katherine in his pickup truck, a source told E! News, adding that the two were seen laughing and holding hands and stayed for a couple of hours in the restaurant, one of her dad's favorite eateries.

Another source told E! News that after leaving the restaurant, Chris, the true gentlemen, opened his car door for Katherine.