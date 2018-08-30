Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Go Casual for a Dinner Date

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Thu., Aug. 30, 2018 7:47 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

SPOT / BACKGRID

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger were all smiles and almost twinning again on a casual date in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World star and the 28-year-old daughter of Maria Shriver and Arnold Schwarzenegger, who first sparked romance rumors in June, had dinner at the R+D Kitchen restaurant in Santa Monica. Both wore black; Chris wore a plain T-shirt and matching shorts, while Katherine sported a sweatshirt that read "Spiritual gangsta" and black leggings.

Chris drove him and Katherine in his pickup truck, a source told E! News, adding that the two were seen laughing and holding hands and stayed for a couple of hours in the restaurant, one of her dad's favorite eateries.

Another source told E! News that after leaving the restaurant, Chris, the true gentlemen, opened his car door for Katherine.

Photos

Chris Pratt's Best Roles

Two weeks ago, the two attended the annual Zoe Conference at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles and later had dinner with friends from the church, with both wearing blue denim and black pants.

Chris and Katherine were first photographed together in June, on a picnic near Santa Barbara, California. A source later E! News that the two had been on multiple dates in the weeks beforehand.

Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger

MB / MEGA

In late July, they were photographed kissing in Los Angeles and also spent time together in church. They also had lunch with the pastor and later took his and ex-wife Anna Faris' son Jack, 6, to get some frozen yogurt.

Chris and the 41-year-old actress have been separated for more than a year. He filed for divorce in December. The two have remained friendly since their split.

"Anna and Chris are on good terms. They both have moved on and are happy in their new lives," an insider told E! News this week.

The two are dedicating to co-parenting their son. Chris and Anna were photographed walking with Jack in Santa Monica on Monday and had both accompanied him to his first day of school.

"They both wanted to be there for him and to get him settled," another source told E! News at the time.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chris Pratt , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
American Horror Story: Apocalypse, Connie Britton, Dylan McDermott

Go Behind the Scenes of Sarah Paulson's American Horror Story: Apocalypse Directorial Debut

Nick Lachey, Son, Camden

Nick Lachey Jokes Son's First Day of Kindergarten Is Their "Last Day for Public Kisses"

Summer TV winners, losers

The Winners and Losers of Summer TV, From Pose to The Bachelorette

Jennifer Lawrence

Jennifer Lawrence Reveals Her Diet and Fitness Philosophy

Elton John, Romeo Beckham, Instagram

Watch Elton John Sing "Happy Birthday" to Godson Romeo Beckham

Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Lady Gaga Admits She Sometimes Feels "Insecure," "Lonely" and "Ugly"

Enrique Iglesias

Aw! Watch Enrique Iglesias Make His Twins Burst Into Giggles

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.