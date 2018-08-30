Max Joseph Gets Emotional in His Final Catfish Episode

Weeks ago, MTV announced Max Joseph would be leaving Catfish after seven seasons.

Joseph bid farewell to the hit series last night, delivering an emotional farewell at the end of Episode 18: "Nick & Jasmine." With co-host Nev Schulman by his side at headquarters, Joseph told fans, "Hey, guys. The time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish. Working on the show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life."

As clips from the previous seasons played, Joseph reflected on how the show has impacted him. "I've learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes. Along the way I've made some incredible new friends, from people who've been on the show to people who've watched the show and stopped me on the street, and especially to people who made the show with us," he said. "But this is just something I've gotta do. It's no secret that I have passions straddling two careers, as a TV host and a filmmaker. I feel like it's finally time for me to make my exit."