Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen Feel "Old" Now That Their Kids Watch Saved by the Bell

It's been almost three decades since Mario Lopez and Tiffani Thiessen appeared on Saved by the Bell. But the two co-stars recently took fans on a trip down memory lane when they reunited on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"This is what our 20-year high-school reunion would look like," the A.C. Slater star said. However, the Kelly Kapowski character was quick to point out the two were actually approaching the show's 30-year anniversary.

"We're that old, people," she joked.

But have they passed down their love for Bayside High School to the next generation? While Thiessen said she showed her 8-year-old daughter Harper a "tiny, tiny bit" of the show, she soon cut her off.

"I was OK with season one," she said. "But then, after that when kissing started happening, I was like 'No, no, no. We're done.'"

As for Lopez's two kids, the Extra host admitted his daughter Gia and son Dominic were "not feeling it."

"They're like, 'Daddy, why is your hair like that?'" he said.