by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:03 PM
Daryl Hannah and Neil Young are married.
According to multiple outlets, the actress and the singer tied the knot in front of their loved ones on Saturday. The two reportedly said "I do" during a ceremony in Atascadero, Calif., which followed an earlier ceremony aboard Young's yacht in the San Juan Islands in Washington.
Fans had a feeling the duo had wed after several people congratulated the couple on Twitter. Hannah also shared a cryptic post on Instagram that featured an owl and the caption "someone's watching over us.... love & only love."
Neither Young nor Hannah have confirmed their marital status.
The "Heart of Gold" singer and Splash star sparked romance rumors in 2014 after they were spotted going for a romantic stroll in in Westlake, Calif. Since then, the two have not only been romantic partners, but also collaborators. Earlier this year, the couple released Paradox, which Hannah directed and Young starred in. Young gushed about Hannah during the film's premiere at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Tex.
"She says I'm unruly, and I think she's too tough. But aside from that, we're great!" Young joked to Yahoo Entertainment, later adding, "We're pretty real. As artists, we support each other and understand, because we both have an element of fame. We understand what that means."
Page Six reports that Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills were among the 100 guests who attended the intimate nuptials. As a token of the bride and groom's appreciation, guests were given a heart-shaped locket with photos of Daryl and Neil inside.
Hannah and Young have faced their fair share of scrutiny over the years. The two went public with their romance shortly after Young filed for divorce from Pegi Young, whom he was married to for 36 years. Still, the duo didn't pay any attention to the negativity.
"When we got together, even some of my good friends were negative about it, and I could never understand it," he told Yahoo Entertainment. "[Daryl is] a wonderful human being, and I'm very lucky to know her. That's all I was thinking."
Congratulations to the happy couple!
The Mirror was first to report the news.
