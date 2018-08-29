Daryl Hannah and Neil Young Are Married

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 6:03 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Daryl Hannah, Neil Young

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for SXSW

Daryl Hannah and Neil Young are married. 

According to multiple outlets, the actress and the singer tied the knot in front of their loved ones on Saturday. The two reportedly said "I do" during a ceremony in Atascadero, Calif., which followed an earlier ceremony aboard Young's yacht in the San Juan Islands in Washington.

Fans had a feeling the duo had wed after several people congratulated the couple on Twitter. Hannah also shared a cryptic post on Instagram that featured an owl and the caption "someone's watching over us.... love & only love."

Neither Young nor Hannah have confirmed their marital status.

The "Heart of Gold" singer and Splash star sparked romance rumors in 2014 after they were spotted going for a romantic stroll in in Westlake, Calif. Since then, the two have not only been romantic partners, but also collaborators. Earlier this year, the couple released Paradox, which Hannah directed and Young starred in. Young gushed about Hannah during the film's premiere at the South by Southwest festival in Austin, Tex. 

Photos

Surprise, We're Married! Secret Star Weddings and Elopements

"She says I'm unruly, and I think she's too tough. But aside from that, we're great!" Young joked to Yahoo Entertainment, later adding, "We're pretty real. As artists, we support each other and understand, because we both have an element of fame. We understand what that means."

Daryl Hannah, Neil Young

Agostino Fabio/GC Images

Page Six reports that Joni Mitchell and Stephen Stills were among the 100 guests who attended the intimate nuptials. As a token of the bride and groom's appreciation, guests were given a heart-shaped locket with photos of Daryl and Neil inside. 

Hannah and Young have faced their fair share of scrutiny over the years. The two went public with their romance shortly after Young filed for divorce from Pegi Young, whom he was married to for 36 years. Still, the duo didn't pay any attention to the negativity. 

"When we got together, even some of my good friends were negative about it, and I could never understand it," he told Yahoo Entertainment. "[Daryl is] a wonderful human being, and I'm very lucky to know her. That's all I was thinking."

Congratulations to the happy couple!

The Mirror was first to report the news. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Americas Got Talent Judges, Howie Mandel, Mel B, Heidi Klum, Tyra Banks

How Mel B's America's Got Talent Family Is Supporting Her Through PTSD Battle

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

Bethenny Frankel and Carole Radziwill's Fight Is Out of Control on The Real Housewives of New York Reunion

Why "The Big Bang Theory" and More Hit Shows Are Ending

ESC: Lady Gaga

7 Times Lady Gaga Wore a Crazy-Amazing Outfit During Summer '18

Michael Jackson's Family Celebrates His 60th Birthday

Anna Faris & Chris Pratt Together 1 Year After Breakup

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Had an Outfit Change on Her Final Day of Viewing in Detroit

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.