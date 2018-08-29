6 Times Lady Gaga Wore a Crazy-Amazing Outfit During Summer '18

Getty Images
by Alanah Joseph | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 4:33 PM
Getty Images
We have a major crush on Lady Gaga's summer 2018 fashion.
In honor of #WCW, we're looking back at Mother Monster's epic looks over the course of the season. Let's be clear, the "Joanne" singer has been consistent with conversation-starting fashion since wearing her infamous meat dress to the VMAs in 2010. However, now her wardrobe is more varied—some outfits are off the wall and others are completely wearable. It's impossible to guess what she's going to wear next.
This is why scrolling through this star's street style is exciting. One moment, you can be thinking about how to wear her look. The next moment: You're planning your Halloween costume.
The American Horror Story actress is creative, chic and typically dripping in designer labels—what more could you want from celebrity street style?!
Check out her best looks since June below!
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Gotham/GC Images
Say Cheese!/GC Images
Article continues below
Gotham/GC Images
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Gotham/GC Images
Article continues below
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?