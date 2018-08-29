6 Times Lady Gaga Wore a Crazy-Amazing Outfit During Summer '18

Wed., Aug. 29, 2018

We have a major crush on Lady Gaga's summer 2018 fashion.

In honor of #WCW, we're looking back at Mother Monster's epic looks over the course of the season. Let's be clear, the "Joanne" singer has been consistent with conversation-starting fashion since wearing her infamous meat dress to the VMAs in 2010. However, now her wardrobe is more varied—some outfits are off the wall and others are completely wearable. It's impossible to guess what she's going to wear next. 

This is why scrolling through this star's street style is exciting. One moment, you can be thinking about how to wear her look. The next moment: You're planning your Halloween costume. 

The American Horror Story actress is creative, chic and typically dripping in designer labels—what more could you want from celebrity street style?!

Check out her best looks since June below! 

