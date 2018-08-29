Look Back at Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx's Top Secret Relationship

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Wed., Aug. 29, 2018 1:52 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes, 2018 Grammy Awards

Getty Images

It's been almost five years since Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes first sparked romance rumors.

Fans will recall the Django Unchained actor and Dawson's Creek star were spotted dancing the night away at the Apollo in the Hamptons benefit event back in 2013—about a year after the actress finalized her divorce from Tom Cruise. While Foxx spent years denying the two were anything but friends, fans could sense there was something more. 

Then, in 2016, their relationship status seemed confirmed when Claudia Jordan told the Allegedly podcast Foxx was "very happy" with Holmes. However, the former Real Housewives of Atlanta star later retracted her statement and said she "misspoke." As a result, Holmes and Foxx's relationship status remained a mystery.

After years of speculation, the duo finally decided to make a public move. In 2017, the two were photographed holding hands during a walk on the beach. Holmes also attended Foxx's 50th birthday party at the end of that year. 

"They are really happy," an insider told E! News in 2017. "It's easy and they are for sure very much in love."

Since then, the pair has given fans little glimpses into their private life. Earlier this year, they cozied up at a pre-Grammys gala. They also enjoyed several dinner dates in New York this summer. Still, neither star has formally confirmed the relationship.

To look back at the duo's top-secret relationship, check out the gallery.

Photos

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx: Romance Rewind

As for when Foxx or Holmes will comment on their relationship, fans shouldn't expect anything soon.

"They still plan to keep their relationship private. This is what has worked for them and what they are comfortable with. They aren't a couple who is going to stroll down the street holding hands," a source told E! News earlier this year. "They just want to stay off the radar and keep it to themselves. They have a routine that works well."

 

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Katie Holmes , Jamie Foxx , Couples , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
Prince Jackson

Prince Jackson Explains Why You Won't See His Michael Jackson Birthday Tribute

Tyler Henry, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Hollywood Medium

Tyler Henry Reveals Hollywood Medium Season 4 Will Be ''More Emotional Than Some Previous Ones''

Pete Davidson, Ariana Grande, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

Pete Davidson's First Tattoo Was Inspired by Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend

Jennifer Garner's First Red Carpet Since Ben's Rehab Return

The Real Housewives of New York City, RHONY

The Biggest Real Housewives Reunion Fights, From Feuding Sisters to Hair-Pulling and Everything in Between

Prince Harry

Halle Berry Hilariously Reacts to Teenage Prince Harry's Dorm Room Poster of Her

Madhu Chopra, Denise Jonas

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's Moms Are Dancing BFFs

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.