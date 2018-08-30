Why Cameron Diaz's Privacy Changed the Course of Her Career

But then, during a Sweetest Thing reunion interview with Diaz, Blair and Christina Applegate, Diaz admitted that she's retired.

When the trio was asked by Entertainment Weekly if they've all reunited since filming the 2002 movie, they revealed that they haven't.

"Goddamn it, why not?" Diaz asked.

"I don't know. You guys tell me. I see Selma," Applegate replied, to which Blair added, "Our kids are friends. Cameron?"

Diaz told her former co-stars, "Maybe I should, you know, I mean, I'm down. I'm literally doing nothing."

Applegate then shared that she is "semi" retired.

"I'm literally doing nothing, too! I'm semi-retired, I haven't worked for years. I'm a mom, that's what we do. So I'm around, man," Applegate said.

"That's so awesome," Diaz replied. "I'm totally down. I'm semi-retired, too, and I am actually retired, so I would love to see you ladies."