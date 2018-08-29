Tyler Henry Reveals Hollywood Medium Season 4 Will Be ''More Emotional Than Some Previous Ones''

E! viewers haven't seen the last of Tyler Henry.

Today the network announced that the 22-year-old clairvoyant's docu-series Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry will officially have a fourth season and we couldn't be more excited.

This means fans will likely get to witness more of Henry's jaw-dropping readings with his Hollywood clientele. And, per the young medium's statement on Twitter, season four is already off to an intense start.

"I'm so excited. We're filming readings every day and it's just been an incredible season so far," Tyler shared in a video on the social media site. "There's whole new readings obviously, incredible validations and I feel like this season is more emotional than some previous ones."