Pete Davidson's First Tattoo Was Inspired by Ariana Grande's Ex-Boyfriend

Pete Davidson is opening up about the meaning behind his first tattoo. And no, this one isn't dedicated to Ariana Grande.

Instead, the comedian has a piece of ink inspired by none other than Ariana's ex, Big Sean. In an interview with Variety, Pete explained that when he was 17-years-old he and his friend decided to get the saying "Swerve Life" from the rapper's song "Mercy" inked on their legs.

And while the Saturday Night Live star's tattoos tend to have a deeper meaning, he got this one just because he liked the way the rapper said "swerve" in the song. In his words, they thought "that's going to last forever… so that's on our legs."

Other than the lyrics, Pete has four tattoos dedicated to his fiancé and her music. Davidson has her initials inked, the iconic bunny ears from Grande's Dangerous Woman album and the other is a cloud which pays homage to Sweetener. Then, he and Ariana both have "H2GKMO" tatted on their hands, which stands for "honest to god knock me out," a phrase the singer uses on the regular.