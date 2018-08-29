Halle Berry Hilariously Reacts to Teenage Prince Harry's Dorm Room Poster of Her

A teenage Prince Harry seemingly had a crush on Halle Berry!

Photos from the royal's dorm at boarding school Eton College have resurfaced online, showing a smiling Harry sitting in his room. Among the personal items shown in the photos, taken in May 2003, are a picture of his mother, the late Princess Diana, as well as a poster of actress Halle.

After seeing the photos of Harry's dorm posted on Twitter on Wednesday, the Oscar winner replied, "Ok #PrinceHarry, I see you! [rolling on the floor laughing emoji] #HalleBerryPosta @MissyElliott." Halle's tweet is a reference to a line in Missy Elliott's hit 2002 song "Work It," which says, "Don't I look like a Halle Berry poster?"