Teen Mom's Chelsea Houska Gives Birth to Baby No. 3

Congratulations are in order for Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska, who just gave birth to her third child!
Houska and husband Cole DeBoer welcomed daughter Layne, who was born today—Houska's 27th birthday. The couple shared an adorable photo on Instagram.
"Happy birthday to my sweet perfect wife Chelsea DeBoer @chelseahouska who just gave our family this beautiful blessing!" DeBoer wrote. "Sharing the same amazing day I am so in love with our family! Our newest edition Baby Layne!!" Houska added, "Happy birthday to YOU, sweet baby Layne."
On March 15, Houska shared her pregnancy news with the world in an Instagram post with a photograph of her sonogram on a bulletin board with the words "IT'S A GIRL". In her caption, Houska wrote, "...GUESS WHAT! A sweet baby girl will be joining the DeBoer clan in a few short months! We could not be more excited!" DeBoer also uploaded the same photo with the caption "This proud dad is getting a new Bow!"
Not long after the sonogram photo, Houska posted another Instagram showing off her baby bump with the caption, "Oh hey little baby girl."
Back in May, Houska spoke to E! News right before the Teen Mom 2 season premiere and explained that this was her "easiest pregnancy of the three." Her 8-year-old daughter, Aubree, who she had with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind, was apparently "super excited" about getting another sibling—especially another sister. "She wanted a girl this time so she is excited and she is so much help," Houska said. Aubree's half-brother, one-year-old Watson, on the other hand, had no idea.
Houska has been very candid on social media recently as her due date drew closer and closer. On July 29, Houska tweeted "Apparently my 'over it' stage of pregnancy hits at 33 weeks 5 days...#notmuchlonger."
Other tweets include mentions of #pregnancybrain and #losingmymind.
The birth of the bundle of joy isn't the only major life event this couple has shared recently. In October 2017, Houska and DeBoer celebrated their second wedding ceremony. While the couple officially said "I do" in 2016, they waited until Houska gave birth to Watson in order to properly celebrate the nuptials. Both Houska and DeBoer shared gorgeous pictures on Instagram of their beautiful, foliage-filled ceremony.
Congrats again to the DeBoer family!