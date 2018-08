Kylie Jenner Is Now a Part of the Adidas Family With Kendall Jenner and Kanye West

Kylie Jenner is putting her family first, even when it comes to business.

Now that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's contract with Puma has ended, she's joining her sister Kendall Jenner and brother-in-law Kanye West in the adidas family. Today, the brand announced that the beauty mogul is the face of the new campaign for the adidas Originals Falcon Dorf sneaker—a multicolored running shoe, created in 1997 that recently came back into fashion thanks to the recent Dad sneaker trend.

"I've always loved adidas and it's exciting now being part of the Originals family, especially for Falcon," Kylie stated in the press release.